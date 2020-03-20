40 gigs gone in four days

BREAKING: Diesel has had to cancel his May show which was coming to Maclean Bowling Club. It has been rescheduled for November.

FORTY gigs in four days. That's the number of upcoming live shows that have been pulled from the books of North Coast entertainment institution JLE since Monday.

Long-time owner-operator of the agency John Logan oversees a large chunk of the Clarence Valley's big name touring entertainers and said he was still feeling a bit shell-shocked by the gravity of the coronavirus this week.

"The biggest impact to us is the rule that affects gatherings of 100 or more people. That virtually affects every single gig that I do."

He said surprisingly there was still one Clarence Valley venue he worked with that was still going ahead with their live performances.

"The Grafton District Services are still planning to have their indoor shows at the end of May so I'm happy about that."

He believed there was a recent ruling that allowed clubs to have less than 100 people in each different area of their club.

"But having said that, all the big touring shows around the North Coast and beyond are gone. It's carnage on that front."

These include shows at the Maclean Bowling Club, Yamba Sports and Leisure and the popular Coutts Crossing Hall gigs.

"All their shows have been 'rescheduled' until further notice."

This includes shows barely confirmed like Diesel and Damien Leith who were both set to play Maclean in May but will try again in November.

Damien Leith was also set to appear in Maclean in May but will reschedule for November.

Mr Logan said a lot of musicians will lose work for at least the next three months.

"In the short term musicians, shows, bands, roadies, agents, promoters, everyone like us, is just going to be massively out-of-pocket.

"It will have a major impact on the business but it won't wipe us out".

He said they were lucky because they did more than bands and events.

"We also provide digital screens and audio visual installations to venues. That's probably 50 per cent of our business. The other side will continue but it's been severely restricted."

Mr Logan said he felt extremely sorry for other businesses who only have one line of work.

"Like the PA guys. There'll be no live shows, so they won't have any work."

He said there was no doubt that the coronavirus will make the biggest impact on the entertainment industry ever seen.

"I heard on breakfast TV this morning that 65,000 musicians will be out of work for the next three months.

"Whatever people can do through this, please try and buy local and support local businesses. At some point it will recover, but we're all hoping that will be sooner rather than later."