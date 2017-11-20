Forum to hear about bringing them home

ARCHAEOLOGIST and Bundjalung woman Robyne Bancroft said that research strongly suggests that Aboriginal remains were taken from the Upper Clarence region to Germany in 1865.
She will give a talk on this, and the repatriatrion of Aboriginal ancestral remains to the Clarence Valley at the Clarence Valley Women Inc. Forum and AGM this Saturday.
"We have a responsibility to bring Aboriginal ancestral and cultural remains home from overseas and what a privilege it is to be able to bring our ancestors back to their home country" Ms Bancroft said.
The meeting will be held on Saturday November 25 at 2 pm at the CWA Rooms, 40 River St. Maclean with everyone welcome. Afternoon tea will be served so RSVP to contact@clarencevalleywomen. org.au or Susan 0419 960 370.