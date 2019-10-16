Foster dad found guilty of child sex offences

A NORTHERN Rivers man who was found guilty of numerous counts of child sexual abuse will wait two more months to be sentenced.

The former foster carer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been held on remand since a jury found him guilty in June of numerous offences against a boy.

The jury returned a guilty verdict for two counts of grooming a child under 14 years, six counts of indecently assaulting a person under 16 years, aggravated indecency upon a person under 16 years, aggravated sexual intercourse and inciting a person under 16 years to commit an act of indecency.

The man appeared in the dock of Lismore District Court, dressed in a navy-coloured suit, on Monday.

His matter had earlier been listed for a sentencing hearing on August 13, but the court heard the defence was not, at that time, ready to proceed.

When the case went before Judge Wells as scheduled at 11.30am, the court heard defence barrister William Tuckey had been delayed with travel issues, while the Crown prosecutor assigned to the hearing was not available to make submissions.

That prosecutor was required in another court for an unrelated trial, the court heard.

Judge Wells noted a psychological report prepared on behalf of the man, which was part of the cause for the prior delay, had not been made available to the prosecution and the court until last Friday.

The Crown prosecutor said they hoped to cross-examine the author of that report, in light of some details contained within it.

"He reports on (the man's) sexual history," he said.

He said the offender "presents himself to the psychologist" as someone's who'd been in a monogamous marriage with no "sexual deviancy", but raised "communication (he) had with other men ... arranging to meet men in his backyard while his wife was asleep in bed".

The court heard the man had also sought to meet with a university student for "father and son role play".

Judge Wells said the case had been in "quite a shambles".

A new Crown prosecutor attended the court on Monday afternoon, but asked Judge Wells for more time to properly consider the matter before making submissions on the man's sentencing.

The man had been in custody for about seven months until September last year, then was released on bail until the jury's verdict was handed down.

Judge Wells adjourned the matter to December 17.