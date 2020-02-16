Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Canberra Raiders junior star playing for the Lower Clarence Magpies in 2019. Photo: Sport-in-Digital
Canberra Raiders junior star playing for the Lower Clarence Magpies in 2019. Photo: Sport-in-Digital
Rugby League

Foster scores for Raiders in thrilling debut victory

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
16th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Former Lower Clarence Magpies and Grafton Ghosts junior Ethan Foster has wasted no time settling in at the Canberra Raiders with a big performance on debut today.

Pulling on the Raiders' green for his first competitive hitout, Foster was awarded a starting spot in the UNE SG Ball side and scored a go ahead try after eight minutes to help them to a 36-28 victory at Belconnen Oval in Canberra.

What's even better for the Clarence product, Foster managed to play a full 70 minutes for his new side after missing the first round from minor injury with a corked leg.

While this is only the beginning for the budding star, it was a promising debut that will put him in good stead as he angles for a spot in the Jersey Flegg side for 2020.

Foster will resume training with the under-20s before the under-18 SG Ball outfit welcome the Victoria Thunderbolts back a Belconnen Oval for round 3 next Saturday.

Keep your eyes peeled as it could be a big year for the burly utility man from the Lower Clarence.

canberra raiders clarence league ethan foster lower clarence magpies
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How solar works on cloudy and rainy days may surprise you

        How solar works on cloudy and rainy days may surprise you

        Columns RENEWABLES are not “dole bludgers”.

        Man dies after rescue from Yamba beach

        premium_icon Man dies after rescue from Yamba beach

        News A man has died after he was retrieved from the water unconscious

        Speed praises Bulldogs’ pro style after big win

        premium_icon Speed praises Bulldogs’ pro style after big win

        Rugby League The kids got off to a flying start in Tuncurry and the ex-Ghosts coach was...

        Laurie impresses captain Cleary as Panthers head to finals

        premium_icon Laurie impresses captain Cleary as Panthers head to finals

        Rugby League Clarence star receives words of praise from NSW Blues and Penrith starring man.