Foul-mouthed spray ends in arrest for 49-year-old man

A MAN who ignored police warnings about offensive behaviour was arrested in South Grafton over the weekend.

The 49-year-old was spoken to by police at 12.40am on Saturday on Skinner St, South Grafton when he allegedly swore at them.

Inspector Matt Zimmer from the Coffs/Clarence Command said the man's conduct was offensive to other members of the public, including young children.

He said police officers repeatedly asked the man to stop swearing and when he ignored the warnings he was arrested.

"He was searched and during the search a small amount of cannabis was located and he was charged," Insp Zimmer said.

The man was charged with possession of a prohibited drug and using offensive language in or near a public place.

Insp Zimmer said people needed to listen to police warnings.

"People who ignore police warning and continue to conduct themselves in an offensive manner can expect legal proceedings to be taken against them," he said.

The man will appear in Grafton Local Court on May 8.