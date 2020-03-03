Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

FOUND: Prince St crash driver identified

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
3rd Mar 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE owner of a vehicle which crashed through a fence and a stormwater drain on the dirt section of Prince Street, Grafton last month has been identified by Coffs/Clarence Police as a 19-year-old male from Kungala.

The owner of the fence, Karleen Murray alleged the car, driven by a P-plater with two passengers, lost control while driving down the road and crashed into her fence.

"This driver took his number plates off the car and left the scene on foot," she said.

Ms Murray said she called the police who later seized the vehicle to determine its owner.

Coffs/Clarence Police confirmed this morning that they have spoken to the registered owner of the vehicle who admitted to driving at the time of the incident.

The driver, who holds a P1 licence, was issued with an infringement notice in relation to failing to exchange details with the owner of the damaged fence and issued with a $344 fine.

The vehicle is believed to belong to a 19-year-old male
The vehicle is believed to belong to a 19-year-old male
clarence crime clarence police grafton kungala
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        South Grafton man avoids jail for violent assaults

        premium_icon South Grafton man avoids jail for violent assaults

        Crime After a heated argument the 27-year-old picked up a brick and threw it through the vehicle’s window

        COUNCIL CLEAN-UP: When’s it your turn to put out your rubbish?

        premium_icon COUNCIL CLEAN-UP: When’s it your turn to put out your...

        News It’s time to show your stash Clarence Valley. Here’s when to put your bulky goods...

        IN COURT: 42 People appearing in Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 42 People appearing in Court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today

        Pharmacy flu jab age limit lowered

        premium_icon Pharmacy flu jab age limit lowered

        Health Families will have more access to influenza vaccinations with the NSW Government...