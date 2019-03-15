All-Star fairytale over for Foundry

Trainer Terry Kelly’s Foundry has been scratched from the All-Star Mile. Picture: David Caird

THE fairytale of Foundry running in the All-Star Mile is over when he was scratched by Racing Victoria stewards after failing to pass a vet test on Friday morning.

The Terry Kelly-trained galloper was found to be lame in his left front foot.

As a result, three-time Group 1 winner Le Romain has gained a start in the $5 million feature at Flemington.

Le Romain's trainer Kris Lees said he kept training the six-year-old in anticipation of getting a run despite being first emergency.

"It's not the way I would want to get into a race and I feel for the connections of Foundry but now we're in I think we're a realistic chance," Lees said.

"He's got a terrific Flemington record over a mile and third run in is one of his better runs.

"I've prepared him as if he was getting a run. He ran well in a jump-out last Friday and he had a good gallop on the course proper on Tuesday."

Strappers Tony Grasnick with Sense Of Occasion and Cherie Marsham with Le Romain. Picture: Peter Lorimer.

Le Romain, to be ridden by Dwayne Dunn, has firmed from $26 into $15 with Ladbrokes after getting into the field.

Two other All-Star Mile contenders, Material Man and Urban Ruler, also need to pass vet tests on Friday to be allowed to run.

Like Foundry, the pair failed mandatory Racing Victoria vet examinations on Thursday.

The other emergencies are Trap For Fools, Hellova Street and He Or She.

FEATURE FOCUS

ALL-STAR MILE (1600m)

Flemington, Saturday, 5.10pm

1 HAPPY CLAPPER 9 Patrick Webster Blake Shinn 59kg

2 HARTNELL 2 James Cummings William Buick 59kg

3 MATERIAL MAN 10 Justin Warwick Lucy Warwick 59kg

4 GRUNT 15 Mick Price Damien Oliver 59kg

5 MOSS 'N' DALE 6 Peter Gelagotis Jack Martin (a) 59kg

6 FOUNDRY 17 Terry Kelly John Allen 59kg

7 MAN OF HIS WORD 18 Dean Krongold Damien Thornton 59kg

8 BALF'S CHOICE 3 Ryan Balfour Simon Price 59kg

9 MR MONEY BAGS 5 Robbie Griffiths Ben Melham 59kg

10 URBAN RULER 8 Chris Munce Jamie Mott 59kg

11 ALIZEE 12 James Cummings Hugh Bowman 57kg

12 HAWKSHOT 4 David & B Hayes & T Dabernig Mark Zahra 56kg

13 MYSTIC JOURNEY 16 Adam Trinder Anthony Darmanin 54kg

14 AMPHITRITE 14 David & B Hayes & T Dabernig Craig Williams 54kg

15e LE ROMAIN 1 Kris Lees - 59kg

16e TRAP FOR FOOLS 11 Jarrod McLean - 59kg

17e HELLOVA STREET 7 Scott Brunton Jason Maskiell 59kg

18e HE OR SHE 3 Michael & Luke Cerchi - 59kg

THE FACTORS

Track: Good 4. Rail: 7m out. Forecast: 27C

THE SPEED

HAWKSHOT from inside draw should lead from MOSS 'N' DALE, AMPHITRITE and MATERIAL MAN will also go forward. HAPPY CLAPPER and HARTNELL can also push forward. ALIZEE likely to settle midfield.

Hawkshot will give rivals plenty to chase in the All-Star Mile. Picture: AAP

THE SKINNY

HAPPY CLAPPER

Made Winx stretch to beat him last start in the Chipping Norton Stalkes, which was run in a fast time. He's one of Australia's best milers. He's third-up and his past two starts at that stage of his preparation he has won a Doncaster and an Epsom.

HARTNELL

Showed he's spot-on for this with a second-up third in the Futurity Stakes. Third-up last time in he won the Epsom Handicap in track record time. He's one of the chances.

MATERIAL MAN

Tough West Australian followed two unlucky runs with a disappointing effort in the Blamey Stakes, but he pulled up with the thumps. He loves this distance.

GRUNT

His two group 1 wins have been at this track and distance, but not sure how he's going. Trainer Mick Price was happy with his run in the Blamey Stakes. Has the talent to win.

MOSS 'N' DALE

Tough galloper who is far better than first-up last in the Orr Stakes suggests. He's undefeated second-up in four tries but this is the toughest field he's met.

FOUNDRY

Former Lloyd Williams stayer having his first start in 71 weeks and being tried as a miler. He was placed in the 2014 Blamey Stakes first-up five years ago. This looks a task.

MAN OF HIS WORD

Resumed with nice run two starts ago but flopped last start and was found to have a virus. Even on his best form, he's a rough place chance at best.

BALF'S CHOICE

SA representative is a prolific winner but struggling for form. Needs to lift.

MR MONEY BAGS

Been racing in solid style without being spectacular but that's a far cry from this level.

Alizee has been in fine form this campaign. Picture: Getty Images

URBAN RULER

He's a winner here and, at his best, he was a handy horse but he's beaten two horses in two runs this campaign.

ALIZEE

She's the emerging star of Australian racing. Made it four wins in a row in the Futurity Stakes last start. Didn't win by panels but Hugh Bowman rode her to stay out of trouble and she outclassed her rivals. 1600m at Flemington should be ideal.

HAWKSHOT

Granted a wildcard after his brave second in the Australian Guineas from his wide draw. He's drawn better and should lead comfortably. He's a cheeky chance.

MYSTIC JOURNEY

Tassie superstar has won her last five starts, including the Australian Guineas, where she left her rivals in her wake over the last 200m. She's untapped.

AMPHITRITE

Top-class three-year-old filly ran a great race when third second-up in the Australian Guineas. She'll be third-up in this and should be around the placings.

LE ROMAIN (1st em)

Top miler who, if he gained a run, would be one of the better chances. He's a winner this track and distance at Group 1 level.

TRAP FOR FOOLS (2nd em)

Tough underrated performer fought on for third in the Australian Cup. Wouldn't be far away if he got in.

HELLOVA STREET (3rd em)

Tough Tassie galloper has won an amazing 18 races. Mystic Journey had to fly home to beat him two starts ago.

HE OR SHE (4th em)

Encouraging effort at second run for new stable last week and won the Blamey Stakes here in 2016.