Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
Crime

Four arrested after tyre spikes used to stop stolen Audi

Stuart Cumming
by
26th Jan 2019 9:45 AM | Updated: 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have used tyre spikes to stop an Audi on the Bruce Hwy after it was allegedly stolen from a Mooloolaba home overnight.

A 20-year-old Burpengary man, 17-year-old boy, 18-year-old woman and 15-year-old girl were arrested after the 2010 black Audi A4 stopped just south of the Roy's Rd exit at Beerwah in the early hours of Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said the car had been taken from an Amarina Avenue home about 12.20am before being seen by police on the Sunshine Mwy.

The spokeswoman said stingers had been used to damage all four tyres on the car before it stopped.

She said the two males had been chased and arrested after getting out of the car and the two females arrested after remaining in the car.

Charges were yet to be finalised on Saturday morning but the four people were expected to face property-related offences.

bruce highway editors picks stolen car tyre spikes
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    30 years of fire service recognised

    premium_icon 30 years of fire service recognised

    News Husband and wife "dumbfounded” to win fire service medal

    Country university hub takes next step to a mid-year opening

    premium_icon Country university hub takes next step to a mid-year opening

    News Country University Centre manager naming points to mid year opening

    Quiet voice leads way in Australia Day awards

    premium_icon Quiet voice leads way in Australia Day awards

    News Susan Howland awarded citizen of the year

    NSW Business Chamber hits back at NSW Labor

    premium_icon NSW Business Chamber hits back at NSW Labor

    News Regional manager says Labor candidate should 'focus on facts'