Four arrested as man dies in house party brawl

A MAN has died after a massive brawl during a house party in Sydney's south west that spread into the street with more people arriving in vehicles, some armed with baseball bats.

Just before 9.40pm last night, emergency services were called to Chester Road in Ingleburn after reports of a brawl involving large crowds of people.

The brawl is believed to have begun during a party at a home on Chester Road before crowds spilled onto the street.

They were joined by more youths arriving in a number of vehicles, some of whom were armed with bats police said.

A man was located with serious injuries who was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, however was unable to be revived and died at the scene.

Four men have been arrested and are being questioned by police at Campbelltown Police Station.

One man is dead and four others under arrest after an out of control party. Picture: Gordon McComiskie



The operation involved officers from Campbelltown Police Area Command, with assistance from the Public Order and Riot Squad, the Dog Unit, Rescue Squad, Police Transport Command, and officers from other South-West Metropolitan Region Police Area Commands.

A crime scene was established as inquiries by officers from Campbelltown City Police Area Command and the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad continue.

Chester Road will be remained closed between Percy Street and Gertrude Avenue as the scene is examined.