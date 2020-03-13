Menu
Crime

Four arrested in Uber-style coke delivery bust

by Christopher Harris
13th Mar 2020 11:18 AM
POLICE have seized more than 1kg of cocaine and 2kg of ice after raiding homes linked to an Uber-style drug delivery service in Sydney's west.

The dawn raids on homes in Granville, Ryde and Carlingford at 6am yesterday allegedly uncovered more than $75,000 cash, a ballistics vest and steroids.

Police said they also found "equipment consistent with the supply of prohibited drugs" and seized mobile phones, laptops and 117g of heroin along with the cocaine and ice.

Police said the raids will linked with a dial-a-dealer operation. Picture: supplied.
A detective with one of the men. Picture: supplied
Steroids seized during the raids. Supplied NSW Police
Following the raids they arrested a 28-year-old man at the Granville home who was charged with possessing prohibited drugs and dealing in the proceeds of crime among other charges.

He faced Parramatta Local Court yesterday where bail was refused. He will return to court on March 26.

Across town at Ryde two men, aged 27 and 32, were also arrested after their home was raided.

The older man was charged with drug supply while the younger man was charged with 12 offences relating to drug supply and possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit.

The older man was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Burwood Local Court on April 20.

 

Drug paraphernalia. Supplied NSW Police
The younger man will face Burwood Local Court today where police will alleged he was operating a 'Dial-a-Dealer' syndicate supplying drugs to residents in Sydney's north west.

A fourth man was arrested at Carlingford.

He was charged with 11 offences including participating in a criminal group and seven counts of supplying a prohibited drug.

He faced Parramatta Local Court yesterday where bail was refused. He will return to court on May 7.

