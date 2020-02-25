Menu
Paramedics prepare to airlift injured motorists from the scene of a horror truck crash on the Bruce Hwy. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue
News

Two dead, two critical after horror Bruce Highway collision

Ashley Pillhofer
25th Feb 2020 7:52 AM | Updated: 9:45 AM
UPDATE, 9AM: TWO men have died at the scene of a horror Bruce Highway smash near Carmila early this morning.

Both were travelling in a "transit van" when the van and a B-double truck collided on the highway about 100km south of Mackay, a Queensland Police spokesman said.

Two other people who were traveling in the van sustained "life-threatening" injuries and were flown to Mackay Base Hospital by the rescue chopper.

The driver of the truck was taken to Mackay Base Hospital by road in a stable condition.

UPDATE, 7.20AM: THERE are fears for two people involved in a serious collision that shut the Bruce Highway with another two people in a critical condition. 

Two people have been airlifted to Mackay Base Hospital after a serious crash at Carmila just after 4am. 

Emergency services were called to the scene 100km south of Mackay with reports a B-double and van collided.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the pair was in critical conditions.

A third person will be taken to Mackay Base in a stable condition by road ambulance.

Paramedics on scene assessed five people. 

One lane of the Bruce Highway was re-opened to traffic just after 8am. Police at the scene are  conducting traffic control. 

INITIAL: THE Bruce Highway is closed south of Mackay after a serious crash at Carmila.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 4am where a truck and vehicle collided.

It is understood the vehicles involved were a B-double truck and a camper van, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said. 

A rescue helicopter has landed at the Ilbilbie Roadhouse where four critical patients are being assessed by paramedics.

A statement from RACQ CQ Rescue said it would transport one patient. 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews cut one person from the van just after 6am.

A QFES spokeswoman said that person was now free, but still in the vehicle.

Police say the road will remain closed for a number of hours and that motorists should expect delays.

The Forensic Crash Unit has attended. 

