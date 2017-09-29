Four decades of dedication to Grafton police force

SERVING THE CLARENCE: Janeen Hampson began her career at the Grafton Police Station 40 years ago on September 26.

SERVING THE CLARENCE: Janeen Hampson began her career at the Grafton Police Station 40 years ago on September 26. Adam Hourigan

FORTY years ago, Janeen Hampson walked through the doors of the Grafton Police Station.

This week Mrs Hampson, or Mrs H to most, is celebrating four decades at the police station.

"I was so nervous on my first day, I stood outside for a long time before I was game to go inside,” she said.

"I was the only girl working at the station, so I was fairly spoilt and I still am.”

When she was doing her interview, the senior sergeant asked if she was okay with hearing swearing from prisoners.

"I said no, but when it came time for the sergeant to transfer, I remember saying to him, 'the only person that I have ever heard swearing since I've been here is you, not any of the prisoners', and all he could do was laugh,” Mrs Hampson said.

When she first started at the Grafton Police Station, Mrs Hampson worked as a stenographer before being trained in the inspector's clerk position and in 1992, applied for a role as a general administration support officer, which she still holds today.

In 1977, Mrs Hampson met her husband Lloyd Hampson, who was then a senior constable. When he retired 18 years ago, Mr Hampson was a sergeant in charge of highway patrol.

"That has always been the highlight of my life,” she said about meeting her husband.

In her time working at the police station, Mrs Hampson has met a lot of people and experienced some of the worst moments in the Clarence Valley's history.

"I wish I had kept a diary when I first started as there are so many stories I could tell, some so funny and some very sad,” she said.

"I will never forget the Cowper bus accident, it was so traumatic at the time and it affected some of the police for a long time after.

"It is hard to explain to people who have never worked with police what type of people they are but they are the most dedicated and hard-working people you would ever want to meet and I feel privileged to work with them. I look on them as my family.”

Say g'day to a local cop

TODAY is National Police Remembrance Day with the Clarence Valley community encouraged to thank a cop.

The day honours officers who have paid the ultimate price through duty or lost their lives through illness or other circumstances.

Blue and white ribbons are available from police stations. There is a service at the Christ Church Cathedral on Duke St today at 2pm to honour the Clarence Valley's police force.