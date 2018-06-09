Four decades on, trucking is still strong

KEEP ON TRUCKING: Don Wall, former president of the Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club and founder of the event is proud to see it still running 41 years later.

IT ALL started in 1978 when Don Wall brought the trucking community of Grafton together for a ball, now, it's morphed into a huge show with thousands of people attending each year.

Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club's Bec Jacobs was thrilled with the day.

"We've nailed it,” she said excitedly.

"I'm stoked the weather is (beautiful), we held our breath for months thinking what the weather would be like.”

Last year, the truck show's parade was cancelled and the Ulmarra Chip In Cup race day, which shares the venue for the day, was cancelled. But not this year.

"This is everything we wanted it to be,” she said.

"They had about 130 trucks go down the parade and about 100 nominate, which are here at the race course.”

Mr Wall said he's thrilled to see the event he began thriving 41 years down the track.

"I'm quite proud that something I started is still going strong,” he said.

"This is an event that really grew until 2003, and then it sort of went back and it's started to pick up again now.

"But at least it's kept going and that is the main thing.”

Mr Wall, who is semi-retired, still drives trucks casually and has been president of the Truck Drivers Social Club three separate times.