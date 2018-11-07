Menu
Four teens in hospital after exposure to unknown substance

Dominic Elsome
by
7th Nov 2018

FOUR patients have been transported to Ipswich Hospital after being exposed to an unknown substance in Lowood this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed it transported four males aged in their teens in stable conditions suffering from skin irritations, after they were exposed to a substance at about 9.07am.

The incident occurred at a Prospect Street location.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed its scientific officers were performing tests on the substance in order to identify it.

