Four female students from Southport State High School have been rushed to hospital following a drug overdose.
Education

Teens in mass overdose at Gold Coast school

by Greg Stolz
15th Feb 2019 3:48 PM | Updated: 4:49 PM
FOUR Gold Coast high school students have been rushed to hospital after a mass drug overdose.

The students, all females in their mid teens, are believed to have overdosed on prescription medication.

They have been taken by ambulance to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Police are on the scene.

The four teenagers are reported to be in a stable condition.

The incident happened at 8.30am with Queensland Ambulance Services paramedics called to the scene after reports four female students had ingested an unknown substance.

Sources say that one girl initially became sick and didn't report it.

Another girl became sick afterwards and that's when it's understood paramedics were called before all four teenagers were taken to hospital.

It's understood there was a school based police officer on scene.

Teachers have been tailing reporters as they make inquiries with parents.

When one student called out to a fellow classmate 'did you hear what happened today' a male teacher called out to her and asked her to walk to him.

A reporter from The Gold Coast Bulletin has quizzed more than 10 parents waiting to pick their children up from the high school and all have said they were not aware of the incident.

The school has declined to comment.

The incident comes almost exactly a year after seven students overdosed on a dangerous designer drug at St Stephen's College, a prestigious school on the Gold Coast.

