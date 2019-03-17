Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A multi-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes of the Bruce Highway has caused traffic chaos and hospialised four people.
A multi-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes of the Bruce Highway has caused traffic chaos and hospialised four people. Bill Hoffman
News

Five hospitalised, traffic blocked after Bruce Hwy crash

Ashley Carter
by
17th Mar 2019 1:18 PM | Updated: 2:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIVE people, including two children under 10, have been hospitalised after a multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway this morning.

Paramedics rushed to the four-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes at Landsborough at 11.15am, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

Seven people were assessed on the scene.

Two men and a woman, all aged in their 30s, as well as a child and a baby, have been taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

One lane is blocked and delays are expected. Drivers in the area have reported seeing traffic backed up to Sippy Downs.

Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution in the area.

bruce hwy editors picks traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Community at a loss to explain horrific act of terror

    Community at a loss to explain horrific act of terror

    News GRAFTON has become the centre of global media attention after it was confirmed the man accused of the NZ terrorist act grew up in the city.

    'Take care of your kidneys'

    premium_icon 'Take care of your kidneys'

    News Did you know it was World Kidney Day on Thursday?

    History comes back to Copmanhurst

    premium_icon History comes back to Copmanhurst

    News Council honour boards to get permanent home

    Church leaders to hold vigil for Grafton community

    Church leaders to hold vigil for Grafton community

    News Grafton community 'numbed' by senseless act of terror