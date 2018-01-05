Menu
Four injured in crash at Glenreagh

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is presently attending a two vehicle collision on a remote bush road near Glenreagh.
Jarrard Potter
UP TO four people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash on a remote bush road near Glenreagh.

Emergency services, including the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, were called to the collision this afternoon, with the helicopter landing on the Glenreagh oval just after 5pm. Local NSWA Paramedics and the helicopter critical care medical team have been treating up to four persons involved in the incident.

One 18-year-old male front seat passenger has sustained multiple injuries and will be transported to Coffs Harbour Hospital in a stable condition.

