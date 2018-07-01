Four injured in serious single vehicle crash near Nana Glen

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to a serious single motor vehicle collision near Nana Glen.

FOUR people have been injured in a serious single motor vehicle collision near Nana Glen this morning.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to the incident, with a 12-year-old male and a 15-year-old male both being treated for multiple trauma. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter from Tamworth is also attending the accident scene along with the Lismore helicopter.

The 15-year-old male is being transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

Reports from the scene have stated that four occupants of the vehicle were injured. The collision happened on Brewers Rd, south-west of Nana Glen.