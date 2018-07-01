Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to a serious single motor vehicle collision near Nana Glen.
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to a serious single motor vehicle collision near Nana Glen.
News

Four injured in serious single vehicle crash near Nana Glen

Jarrard Potter
by
1st Jul 2018 2:45 PM | Updated: 2:50 PM

FOUR people have been injured in a serious single motor vehicle collision near Nana Glen this morning.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to the incident, with a 12-year-old male and a 15-year-old male both being treated for multiple trauma. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter from Tamworth is also attending the accident scene along with the Lismore helicopter.

The 15-year-old male is being transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

Reports from the scene have stated that four occupants of the vehicle were injured. The collision happened on Brewers Rd, south-west of Nana Glen.

nana glen single vehicle crash westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Hand in your guns in statewide amnesty

    Hand in your guns in statewide amnesty

    News Anyone with an unregistered firearm or ammunition in their possession can legally dispose, or register it without penalty from today to September 30, 2018.

    Firies longtime commitment to community

    premium_icon Firies longtime commitment to community

    News RFS volunteers recognised for long service

    Grace following her art dreams

    premium_icon Grace following her art dreams

    News Aspiring Woodford Island artist taken plunge into professional world

    July Carnival countdown: 2008

    July Carnival countdown: 2008

    Horses The Jackal wins again, and the first official Fashions on the Field

    Local Partners