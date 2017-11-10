Four jail breaks in a year

Glen Innes Correctional Centre inmates Richard Norrie, Blake Levi, Clayton James Sewell and Paul Reginald Dunn have all escaped in the past 11 months.

JANUARY, August, May and now November. In the past 12 months, four inmates have escaped from the Glen Innes Correctional Centre.

In January, Paul Reginald Dunn "effectively walked out of there” according to New England Area Command Inspector Chis McKinnon, the Glen Innes Examiner reported.

He was found nearly two weeks later in a home in Armidale.

In May, Richard Norrie escaped from the correctional centre and made it all the way to Alice Springs before he was picked up seven days after he escaped.

The next escapee came in August when a 44-year-old Clayton James Sewell was reported missing. He was located by a member of the public about 30kms from the correctional centre.

On Tuesday, Blake Levi, 21, escaped from the minimum security prison. The guards noticed him missing at 5pm on Tuesday and could not find him after a search of the facility and surrounding grounds.

A Corrective Services NSW spokes person said the facility only houses minimum-security inmates.

"Following an escape or abscondment, CSNSW immediately notifies NSW Police as well as local stakeholders and begins a search of the surrounding area. An investigation takes place into how the incident occurred,” they said.

The investigation into Blake Levi's escape is still ongoing.

"Any inmate who has previously escaped, absconded or attempted to do either from prison is immediately re-classified as either Category EI (maximum security) or Category E2 (medium security),” the spokesperson said.

"Reviews of security at Glen Innes Correctional Centre following any escape or abscondment have resulted in updated security controls where appropriate, and these will be further reviewed in light of the recent abscondment.”

The minimum security camp is on the Gwydir Highway about an hour and a half from Grafton.