Four key issues coming up at council

Residents of Chalinor and Queen Sts in Grafton are unhappy with a developer's plan for worker accomodation near their homes.

TUESDAY'S Clarence Valley Council committee meetings will be streamlined affairs compared to recent meetings.

The are just five items on the environment, planning and community committee agenda and 18 for the corporate governance and works committee.

Here are four key issues coming up for discussion.

Challinor St worker accomodation DA

The residents of Challinor St, Grafton, have flooded the council with submissions against a DA to install temporary worker accommodation in their street.

The applicant, Yamba builder Neil Garrard, has scaled down the development to 124 places, from 150, since first submitting a DA in January.

The residents will have at least one of the their number making a deputation to the council environment, planning and community committee meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

The councillors will be inspecting the site earlier in the day and the residents are keen to show them around.

Residents have been lobbying councillors to have the item deferred to the full council meeting for a decision.

Flying Foxes and colony dispersal. Contributed

Flying fox dispersal committee constitution

The EPC committee will also consider a constitution for the newly formed Flying Fox Dispersal Committee.

At its April meeting the council resolved to form the committee with a mandate to pursue the lawful dispersal of any problem flying fox camp in the local government area.

The consitution of this committee has been developed and will be up for discussion on Tuesday.

Draft rating structure 2017/18

Ratepayers can expect rates to drop for 2017/18 because the State Government refused to approve a special rates variation beyond June 2017.

Yamba, Maclean and Townsend residential base rates have been increased from $350 to $380.

All business rating categories except Grafton and South Grafton, have been increased from $340 to $370.

Residential outside town areas and Residential A (coastal villages) will have minimum increased from $506 to $513.

The council can increase rates by the 1.5% rate peg, but will remove the 6.5% SRV from the equation for the coming year.

The draft rating structure will become part of the council's draft operational plan, which will go on public exhibition.

Diggers Camp camping management strategy

THE exhibition of the camping management strategy for Diggers Camp attracted 41 submissions from resident near the camping grounds and regular visitors.

Diggers Camp. Paradise. Kristy Pennell

Management issues like reduction of the number of sites, the introduction of a booking scheme and legislative requirements will be looked at.

Some submissions called for camping on the headland to cease, while others supported the activity.

Councillors on the corporate governance and works committee will review the submissions on Tuesday.