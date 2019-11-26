Four Lower Clarence juniors named in NSW cup sides

Rising star Troy Turner on strike during the round NCCC Premier League round 4 clash between Harwood and Valleys at Harwood Oval. Photo Tim Jarrett

Rising star Troy Turner on strike during the round NCCC Premier League round 4 clash between Harwood and Valleys at Harwood Oval. Photo Tim Jarrett

CRICKET: Four of the Clarence Valley’s brightest young stars have been selected in North Coastal Zone’s Bradman Cup and Kookaburra Cup sides for 2019.

Top prospect Troy Turner will be joined by Maclean product Coby Tabor in the under-16 Bradman Cup side while fellow Maclean junior Marley Lawrence and Harwood’s Luke Lambert will line up for the under-14 Kookaburra Cup squad.

The NSW Country cricket carnival puts the best juniors from eight zones throughout the state against each other, with the winner going up against the champions of the NSW Districts Cricket Association AW Green Shield and Harold Moore Shield.

Turner has been building on a solid reputation this season with some blistering bowling displays to go with some admirable batting stats for Harwood’s first grade and North Coast Premier League sides.

A highlight of Turner’s season was a huge (5 for 24 off 7) wicket haul against Yamba in round 3 of the Maclean Bowling Club first grade competition.

Turner’s teammate Tabor, has been ripping it up for Maclean United’s first grade and under-17 sides this year with sizeable 70 and 57 run totals standing out on the stats sheet.

Coby Tabor bowling for Maclean United last year. Photo: Caitlin Charles

Playing for Maclean United’s under-14, under 17 and third grade sides, Lawrence has averaged almost 17 runs a game with a top score of 50 but he has done the most damage on the attack claiming 11 wickets for the season.

Lambert has made appearances for Harwood’s under-14s, under-17s, third grade and second grade this year and has been used to devastating effect.

The confident batsman has claimed some top scores including an 80 and a 72 for the under-14s to put Harwood Blue at the top of the table.

The carnival will take place from January 7 to 10, with teams playing three 50-over and two Twenty20 matches with the location still yet to be announced.

FULL SQUAD LISTS

KOOKABURRA CUP (U14) SIDE

SAM WEIR

NATHAN PRYKE

BRODIE MCDOWELL

MAX INGRAM

SAM HARDING

TOM MARCHANT

BEAU MAINEY

MATT POWICK

DREW TOWNSEND

KYLE MARRON

KURT STENNETT

LUKE LAMBERT

MARLY LAWRENCE

MONTY MOORE

Coach: Grayson Kernaghan

Asst. Coach/Manager: Mick Stennett

BRADMAN CUP (U16) SIDE

TOM NEAL

JACK HORSEMAN

RYAN KERNAGHAN

FLYNN O’LOUGHLIN

LACHLAN CARLYLE

WILL JENKINS

COBY TABOR

LACHLAN DOWLING

JAKE WEIR

LACHLAN MUNDAY

ZAC GILMORE

TROY TURNER

JACK WAKELY

BRYCE COOK

Coach: Gary Humphreys

Asst. Coach/Manager: Jared Humphreys