Four places to 'Return and Earn'

Empty bottles ibeing deposited nto the 'Return and Earn' recycling station at the BP service station, Chinderah Bay Drive, Chinderah. Tweed Daily News

IN THE Clarence Valley the community can now redeem 10 cents for returning their plastic containers in Grafton, South-Grafton, Yamba and Maclean.

"Return and earn" reverse vending machines are now located in Grafton, South-Grafton and Yamba. With Maclean and Grafton both having over-the-counter collection points that can accept between 50 and 100 containers at a time.

Acting chairwoman and CEO Anissa Levy, of the NSW Environment Protection Authority, said more than 150 million drink containers had been refunded through the Return and Earn across NSW.

"There are now more than 500 collection points across NSW including reverse vending machines, over-the-counter sites and automated depots for large returns, with more being rolled out each week.

"An interactive map on the Return and Earn website lists all collection point locations and makes it easy to find your closest site," she said.

Most drink containers between 150mls and three litres are eligible with some exceptions such as wine, cordial, spirits and plain milk containers.

Containers need not be pristine but they should be empty, uncrushed, unbroken and have the original label attached.

Locations

Grafton

Grafton Shopping World Ptd Ltd

52-74 Fitzroy Street Grafton

Grafton, NSW, 2460

Opening hours: 7.00am - 10.00pm

Type of collection point: Reverse vending machine

MI Organics

Corner Duke St and Kirchner St

Grafton, NSW, 2460

Type of collection point: Over-the-counter

South Grafton

Coles South Grafton

93 Bent St

South Grafton , NSW, 2480

Opening hours: 7.00am - 10.00pm

Type of collection point: Reverse vending machine

Maclean

Matthew Metals Recycling Maclean

2 Paperbark Dr

Maclean, NSW, 2463

Type of collection point: Over-the-counter

Yamba

Yamba Bowling Club

44 Wooli Street

Yamba, NSW, 2464

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 7am to 10pm

Type of collection point: Reverse vending machine