Four places to 'Return and Earn'
IN THE Clarence Valley the community can now redeem 10 cents for returning their plastic containers in Grafton, South-Grafton, Yamba and Maclean.
"Return and earn" reverse vending machines are now located in Grafton, South-Grafton and Yamba. With Maclean and Grafton both having over-the-counter collection points that can accept between 50 and 100 containers at a time.
Acting chairwoman and CEO Anissa Levy, of the NSW Environment Protection Authority, said more than 150 million drink containers had been refunded through the Return and Earn across NSW.
"There are now more than 500 collection points across NSW including reverse vending machines, over-the-counter sites and automated depots for large returns, with more being rolled out each week.
"An interactive map on the Return and Earn website lists all collection point locations and makes it easy to find your closest site," she said.
Most drink containers between 150mls and three litres are eligible with some exceptions such as wine, cordial, spirits and plain milk containers.
Containers need not be pristine but they should be empty, uncrushed, unbroken and have the original label attached.
Locations
Grafton
Grafton Shopping World Ptd Ltd
52-74 Fitzroy Street Grafton
Grafton, NSW, 2460
Opening hours: 7.00am - 10.00pm
Type of collection point: Reverse vending machine
MI Organics
Corner Duke St and Kirchner St
Grafton, NSW, 2460
Type of collection point: Over-the-counter
South Grafton
Coles South Grafton
93 Bent St
South Grafton , NSW, 2480
Opening hours: 7.00am - 10.00pm
Type of collection point: Reverse vending machine
Maclean
Matthew Metals Recycling Maclean
2 Paperbark Dr
Maclean, NSW, 2463
Type of collection point: Over-the-counter
Yamba
Yamba Bowling Club
44 Wooli Street
Yamba, NSW, 2464
Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 7am to 10pm
Type of collection point: Reverse vending machine