Four planning debates for Tuesday's committee meeting

Cafe no more: An architect's impression of the proposed Surf Motel in Yamba. Tim Howard

THERE are some big projects up for debate in the Environment, Planning & Community Committee meeting on Tuesday

Palmers Island Marine Industrial Rezoning

An application to rezone part of Palmers Island to enable the expansion of Yamba Welding and Engineering has sparked fierce debate among the Lower Clarence community.

It is perhaps unsurprising council then received 183 submissions, including two petitions and four submissions from Government Agencies outlining their views on the proposal.

Overall there were 52 submissions in favour of the proposal and 131 against and the two petitions received one for with 689 signatures and one against with 445 signatures.

Two legal advices confirm a conflict with state planning policies and the Council officer recommendation is note it is legally invalid, refer the submissions to the Minister for Planning and note it is not legally bound to make a recommendation on the proposal.

Bent street aged care facility proposal

A long battle over the land adjacent to Grafton Golf Club is edging closer to resolution as council officers recommend the conditional approval of a DA for a 144-bed Aged Care facility in South Grafton.

While the site is zoned R5 Large lot Residential state policy enables the government to issue Site Compatibility Certificates to allow a DA to be considered for seniors housing developments.

According to council documents the development would create 167 jobs internally and have flow on effects to other services throughout the community, however there have been some complex environmental issues to overcome.

Due to the proposal to clear 1.76 hectares of land, some of it core koala habitat, the developer will be required to pay species and ecosystem credits to the NSW Biodiversity trust before a construction certificate is issued.

Yamba motel development

Council staff have recommended council give go-ahead for the removal of a cafe from the designs of a controversial motel development at the site of the Surf Motel in Yamba.

The original DA for the four storey boutique hotel was approved after the addition of a cafe on the ground floor was thought to add "vibrancy" to the development.

But Design King Company Architects have now lodged a request to remove the cafe and increase the ground floor setback by two metres and reduce the width of ground floor reception and increase landscaping at the ground level.

The debate will centre around whether this is a significant departure from the original plans that warrants further negotiations.

50 seniors apartments on Yamba road

Featuring 50 self contained 'seniors living' units and landscaped courtyards, the four storey development could fill a much needed gap in affordable seniors living in the Valley.

But the sticking point could be the significant height of the building which would stand at 11.7 metres across half of the building.

That is over two metres above the council's nine metre height maximum build height in the Clarence Valley LEP and above the eight metre maximum under the Seniors Living State Environmental Planning Policy.

Other issues which have been raised are the traffic impacts as well as that of waste collection and the officers recommendation is to accept the DA subject to conditions.