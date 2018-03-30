Four-time champ ready to stop giving a toss at games

END OF AN ERA: Maclean's Anthony Young has been attending the Maclean Highland Gathering for more than 20 years and reckons it's time to retire.

AFTER nearly a quarter of a century of competition, four-time Maclean Highland Games champion Anthony Young is hanging up his sporran.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed competing through the years but I thought it's best to leave while I can still toss the caber over,” he said.

"I'm looking forward to assisting the younger folk coming through.”

While the Maclean Highland Gathering has been going strong for well over a hundred years, the Highland Games is a relatively new addition.

"It kicked off in 1994 as a caber tossing demonstration, with just me and (Scottish Association secretary) Alister Smith the only competitors and sharing the honours,” Mr Young said.

"The next year had most of the current events and a trophy for the overall champion.”

Mr Young first won the title of overall champion in 2001, winning also in 2003, 2010 and 2013.

"I've certainly had a better run at it than a scrawny runt like me deserves,” he said.

"Probably the best champion I've seen is Mark Feeney, who won it quite a few times. If the games kicked off when he was a bit younger, he would have clocked up at least 10 victories, I'd say.”

There is no entry fee and both men's and women's events attract good prizemoney. The events include the hammer and haggis throws, putting the shot, caber toss and ferocious log wrestle, where combatants attached to either end of a log try to push each other out of the circle or onto the ground. There are also the kilted dashes for youngsters and oldies alike.

"Everyone wants to win the caber,” Mr Young said.

"What other pastime can you do where you can call yourself a tosser and hold your head up high?”