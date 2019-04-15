Four time's the charm for Reilly racing today

NEW ARRIVAL: A recent addition to the stables of Jason Reilly, Pallino will look to earn its first win for the trainer this afternoon.

NEW ARRIVAL: A recent addition to the stables of Jason Reilly, Pallino will look to earn its first win for the trainer this afternoon. Jenna Thompson

CLASS 2 HCP: For trainer Jason Reilly, it's an ongoing battle to maintain momentum.

Last week, Ministry of Fear won at Taree, much to the relief of the Reilly stables.

But, this celebration was quickly dulled by the constant stream of wide barriers for acceptances across the region.

"It's difficult to keep that momentum going because you want to keep those winners coming, but then you get these wide barriers, one after the other, and it makes it much trickier,” he said.

Of the four horses he has running at Grafton today, Gold Digger and That's Madness drew barrier 14 for their respective races and Gallant Girl barrier 10.

Reilly hasn't lost all hope though.

"Gallant Girl is a genuine stayer; she needs the 2000 metres,” he said.

"She'll just go around today, get fit and then go up to the 2000 metres and stay at that level.

"Gold Digger is also going well. We've put the blinkers back on her, but she drew barrier 14 out of 14.”

Though, there is a glimmer of hope for new arrival to the Reilly stables with Pallino who has drawn barrier 2 for the Pro-Ride Services The Jackal Flying Handicap.

"This is his first start for me,” Reilly said.

"He's won four races around Sydney so a friend of mine thought to send him up here to win a few more races.”

Today's race will be a case of trial and error, but Reilly has confidence in the seven-year-old gelding.

"He's excellent; he's done everything right and although this will be a pretty hard race for him, it will give us a good indication of where we should head with him,” Reilly said.

"This will be just the starting point.”