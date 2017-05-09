22°
Four vehicles taken off road in Grafton police operation

Clair Morton | 9th May 2017 3:19 PM
SAFETY FIRST: The undercarriage of a car is checked as part of a compliance operation in South Grafton.
SAFETY FIRST: The undercarriage of a car is checked as part of a compliance operation in South Grafton.

IT WOULD seem vehicle standards are lacking in the Clarence Valley, judging by a six-hour compliance operation in South Grafton.

Run by Traffic and Highway Patrol with the assistance of the Roads and Maritime Services vehicle inspectors and Environmental Protection Authority staff, the multi-agency project was conducted due to a rising number of complaints and issues surrounding vehicles standards, hoons and irresponsible driving in the region.

It was conducted from 5pm to 11pm on Friday (May 5) at the RMS inspection site in South Grafton, where all offending vehicles were brought and examined by Police, RMS and EPA.

By the end of the night, 36 cars and trucks had been stopped for assessment.

Of those, 15 vehicles were inspected and 16 defects were issued by the RMS.

Four vehicles were found to have major defects requiring red labels, and were subsequently taken off the road immediately. The remaining 11 were issued yellow labels.

Furthermore, 43 infringement notices were issued by police, mainly for vehicle standard offences but also seatbelt and mobile phone offences.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  compliance grafton police highway patrol police operation rms traffic and highway patrol

