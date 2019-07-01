Four wanted on Maclean court warrants

(top left clockwise) Rodney CURRIE, Nadia CURRIE, Joshua HIPPI, Eathen CRANNEY who are wanted on warrants issued by Maclean Local Court.

Coffs/Clarence Police are seeking information to locate four people who are wanted on warrants issued by Maclean Local Court.

Rodney CURRIE (top left) is wanted for fraud offences, is known to frequent the Grafton, Maclean and Yamba areas.

Nadia CURRIE (top right) who is wanted on a warrant for assault and is known to frequent the Maclean area.

Eathen CRANNEY (bottom left) is wanted on warrants issued by Maclean Local Court for personal violence offences is known to frequent the Maclean and Yamba areas.

Joshua HIPPI who is wanted on a warrant issued by Maclean Local Court for assault and is known to frequent the Yamba area.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts please contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or details can also be provided confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/