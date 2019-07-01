Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
(top left clockwise) Rodney CURRIE, Nadia CURRIE, Joshua HIPPI, Eathen CRANNEY who are wanted on warrants issued by Maclean Local Court.
(top left clockwise) Rodney CURRIE, Nadia CURRIE, Joshua HIPPI, Eathen CRANNEY who are wanted on warrants issued by Maclean Local Court.
Crime

Four wanted on Maclean court warrants

Adam Hourigan
by
1st Jul 2019 3:28 PM

Coffs/Clarence Police are seeking information to locate four people who are wanted on warrants issued by Maclean Local Court.

Rodney CURRIE (top left) is wanted for fraud offences, is known to frequent the Grafton, Maclean and Yamba areas.

Nadia CURRIE (top right) who is wanted on a warrant for assault and is known to frequent the Maclean area.

Eathen CRANNEY (bottom left) is wanted on warrants issued by Maclean Local Court for personal violence offences is known to frequent the Maclean and Yamba areas.

Joshua HIPPI who is wanted on a warrant issued by Maclean Local Court for assault and is known to frequent the Yamba area.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts please contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or details can also be provided confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Hospital patient assaults security guard, police officer

    premium_icon Hospital patient assaults security guard, police officer

    Crime IT IS alleged the argument started over a cigarette, but quickly escalated.

    EXPLAINED: Science behind the 'fireball' meteor

    premium_icon EXPLAINED: Science behind the 'fireball' meteor

    Environment The "unusual" meteor exploded over the Northern Rivers

    Our precious history to get a new safe home

    premium_icon Our precious history to get a new safe home

    Council News Council extends budget for historical archive

    Which industry's injured workers take the most compo?

    premium_icon Which industry's injured workers take the most compo?

    Insurance Forum to share workers compensation insights with employers

    • 1st Jul 2019 3:16 PM