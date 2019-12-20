Four-week-old baby bitten multiple times by snake

A Northern Territory olive python ... a four-week-old baby has been bitten by a snake, believed to be a python, in Girraween

A Northern Territory olive python ... a four-week-old baby has been bitten by a snake, believed to be a python, in Girraween

A FOUR-week-old baby has been bitten by a snake, believed to be a python, in Girraween.

St John Ambulance Territory duty manager Craig Garraway said paramedics were called out to the rural suburb on Wednesday after a baby was reported to have puncture marks.

"We got a call out sometime just after 12.30 (Wednesday) night for an incident at Girraween, reports of a snake bite to a four-week-old baby," he said.

"We attended there and there was a baby with a number of puncture marks to the face, four or five puncture marks."

Mr Garraway said while there were concerns for the tot's safety, the snake was identified as non-venomous.

"There was a snake there which was involved, a brown snake, a photo was taken and sent to a snake catcher who identified it as being a python," he said.

"The bub and parents were taken to hospital for observation and treatment."

Mr Garraway said residents needed to be wary of snakes at this time of year with hotter temperatures and more rainfall

"We've had a number of snake bites in the past few weeks, this is the third or fourth that I can recall," he said.

"Obviously snakes are on the move, it's that time of the year where it's hot and the more rain we get, the more on the move these snakes are going to be."