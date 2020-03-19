Fourth coronavirus case confirmed in Northern NSW

A fourth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Northern NSW.

A fourth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Northern NSW. Marc Stapelberg

A FOURTH case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Northern NSW.

Wayne Jones, the Chief Executive of the Northern NSW Local Health District, said another positive test had been returned late last night.

He confirmed the fourth case while speaking on ABC North Coast.

Meanwhile, health authorities are chasing up further contacts for the third patient who tested positive for coronavirus on the North Coast.

It's understood this person was on Virgin flight VA1141 from Sydney to Ballina on March 10.

They want to speak to people seated in rows seven to 11.