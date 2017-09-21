Fourth hottest September day around the corner

ALL TIME HIGH: Fourth highest September temperatures in Grafton this weekend.

GET READY for a scorcher this weekend with the fourth hottest September day on record.

The mercury is set to hit 36 degrees on Sunday, which is one of the hottest September days since 2004 when it hit 38.4 degrees.

Weatherzone senior meteorologist Jacobus Cronje said the 36 degrees is only a predicted temperatures.

"It would be a little bit higher than that, but I don't expect it will reach 38 degrees,” he said.

On Saturday, temperature in Grafton are set to reach 35 degrees, with overnight temperatures falling between 12 and 16.

But don't forget your sunscreen and a hat because the UV index is predicted to reach 8, which is very high.

There will be no relief come Monday, with temperatures expected to hit 35 degrees.

The Clarence Valley's coastal communities will feel a little relief, but won't escape all the heat with Saturday hitting a high of 29 and Sunday a high of 33.

Just like in Grafton, the UV index is expected to hit very high on Saturday.