28°
News

Fourth hottest September day around the corner

ALL TIME HIGH: Fourth highest September temperatures in Grafton this weekend.
ALL TIME HIGH: Fourth highest September temperatures in Grafton this weekend. cosmin4000
by Caitlan Charles

GET READY for a scorcher this weekend with the fourth hottest September day on record.

The mercury is set to hit 36 degrees on Sunday, which is one of the hottest September days since 2004 when it hit 38.4 degrees.

Weatherzone senior meteorologist Jacobus Cronje said the 36 degrees is only a predicted temperatures.

"It would be a little bit higher than that, but I don't expect it will reach 38 degrees,” he said.

On Saturday, temperature in Grafton are set to reach 35 degrees, with overnight temperatures falling between 12 and 16.

But don't forget your sunscreen and a hat because the UV index is predicted to reach 8, which is very high.

There will be no relief come Monday, with temperatures expected to hit 35 degrees.

The Clarence Valley's coastal communities will feel a little relief, but won't escape all the heat with Saturday hitting a high of 29 and Sunday a high of 33.

Just like in Grafton, the UV index is expected to hit very high on Saturday.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Warm weather brings top weights

Warm weather brings top weights

At this time of the year, the big flathead are making their appearance in the lower reaches, although there are plenty being taken elsewhere

Clarence Valley Gig Guide

Richie Gudgeon will play the Oasis Bar, Iluka Bowls Club on Saturday

No sure what to do this weekend? Check out the gig guide!

iPhone 8: So what are the cheapest deals around?

So what's the best deal with the latest iphones

Comparison website has crunched the numbers

1,200 Clarence Valley residents missing super

More people are finding their lost and unclaimed super through our online services every year

ATO reveals unclaimed super in the Clarence Valley

Local Partners