Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clinton “Rocky” Pollock died from a gunshot wound in his front yard on September 2.
Clinton “Rocky” Pollock died from a gunshot wound in his front yard on September 2.
Crime

Bail for alleged accessory to shooting murder

by Vanessa Marsh
11th Sep 2018 11:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE fourth man charged over the fatal shooting of Clinton "Rocky" Pollock, who died from gunshot wounds in the front yard of his Deception Bay home last week, has been granted bail.

Joshua Michael Meale, 30, was yesterday charged with being an accessory to murder and was this morning granted bail in Brisbane Magistrates Court.

His brother Justin has been charged with Mr Pollock's murder.

Lawyer Nick Hanly said Meale had fully co-operated with police, telling them where the murder weapon was hidden and giving evidence that could be used to help prosecute his brother.

Mr Pollock died last Sunday after Justin Meale allegedly pulled a sawn-off shotgun from his clothes and shot him in the chest after a dispute over drug debts.

Meale was granted bail and will be required to report weekly to the Redcliffe police station.

crime deception bay shooting police redcliffe

Top Stories

    Trust to contribute to cost of Yamba roundabout

    Trust to contribute to cost of Yamba roundabout

    Council News Will an offer for the Tourism Information Centre be turned down?

    50 years of 2hr parking in Grafton

    50 years of 2hr parking in Grafton

    Offbeat Today in history: 50 years since two-hour parking enforced

    Wagga-style upset possible in Clarence electorate

    premium_icon Wagga-style upset possible in Clarence electorate

    Politics Challenger to seat claims government on the nose

    DUROUX DELIVERS: Bears roar into womens decider

    premium_icon DUROUX DELIVERS: Bears roar into womens decider

    Hockey IT ALL came down to one clutch player, with one minute to spare.

    Local Partners