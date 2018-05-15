Menu
ARREST: Jason Wellman, 33, faces multiple charges. Queensland Police Service
Crime

Fourth person arrested for Aurizon $80k robbery

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
15th May 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANOTHER man has been arrested in relation to an $80,000 theft from Aurizon Rockhampton.

Jason Wellman was arrested over the weekend after Queensland Police Service put a call out via media saying he was a suspect in the robbery.

He appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday charged with five counts of enter and commit, one of enter premise with intent to commit an indictable offence, one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, one of wilful damage, four of fraud and one fail to appear in court.

The court heard Wellman intends to plead guilty to all charges and he was remanded in custody.

His matters were adjourned to June 22.

Three others have been charged in relation to the Aurizon robbery.

Rhen Eric Francis Soden, 30, is facing 12 charges in the magistrates court.

Brenton Victor Soden, 51, also has an old receiving tainted property charge.

A 16-year-old female was also arrested and released on bail.

Police will allege thieves forced entry into a building at the Rockhampton Aurizon site, which contained a large amount of copper wire and other tools.

It appeared the thieves then loaded the stolen goods into a vehicle, which is believed to have been either a flat-bed truck or trailer, before driving off.

"Since the start of the year there have been over 30 copper wire-related theft cases," Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said on Thursday.

As of Thursday, there had been five arrests in relation to copper-wire theft.

Wellman is the sixth to be arrested this year.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

    Local Partners