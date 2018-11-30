Menu
Gympie residents are a step closer to being allowed to have chickens in their back yard.
Gympie residents are a step closer to being allowed to have chickens in their back yard.
'Fowl' Gympie council law could soon be cooked

GYMPIE residents are one step closer to being able to feather their own nests.

A proposed change in local laws to allow home owners to keep chickens in their backyard is on the horizon, with Gympie councillors unanimously agreeing this week to endorse the law and invite public submissions.

Pushed by Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch and two years in the making, the proposed law would mean properties up to 800sq m could keep a maximum of six chooks.

Lots bigger than 800sq m could have up to 20, and anyone who wants more is going to have to ask for permission.

 

Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch.
Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch.

The current law prohibits the keeping of chickens on a property under 1000sq m in size.

In other council news, land the council agreed to purchase in Old Gympie Rd in 2013 is now set to be leased to allow the establishment of a rural fire brigade at Kybong.

Councillors were also informed the Audit and Risk Committee had no immediate report coming on the Rattler.

 

Councillor Bob Fredman is asking after a possible report into the Rattler by the council's Audit and Risk Management Committee.
Councillor Bob Fredman is asking after a possible report into the Rattler by the council's Audit and Risk Management Committee.

Councillor Bob Fredman had asked if such a report was available as council had been told the committee had discussions about the Rattler.

However CEO Bernard Smith said it did not fall into the body's charter which was for "project processes".

"They're not there to review operational matters," Mr Smith said.

Next year's meeting schedule was also set, again running on a monthly pattern. The first meeting date is January 23.

