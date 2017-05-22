Fowl judge awards champion status to cockerel

SHOW TIME: Large hard feather judge Neil Hing holds champion exhibit from that category while its breeder Bernie Jarman of Pillar Valley is all smiles.

WHO'D a thought chickens were such complex creatures? The fact they required four specialist judges at Sunday's Grafton Poultry Show at the showground provided some insight into the nuanced breeding that results in some pretty spectacular-looking chooks.

Bentley-based judge Neil Hing's forte is the large hard-feathered variety, a breed that he himself has been enamoured with since he was just four years old.

"My father gave me my first hard-feathered chickens more than 60 years ago and I have only ever bred this variety which led to me judging them for the past 40 years now,” he said.

Mr Hing is a regular at royal shows around the major capital cities and says he likes this particularly breed of bird because of its impressive muscular frame and the variety of colour that comes with the large hard-feathered fowls.

"They are regal looking birds but you have to be a game man to raise this game as they are prone to be a bit flighty,” he said.

As far as this category of chickens was concerned, the Grafton show delivered a high standard of fowl.

"The quality was very good despite it being a bit early in the season. They usually need a bit of cold weather to make them (show) fit. Wet weather and humidity don't help but there are still a lot of birds in good condition here,” Mr Hing said.

His championship ribbon went to an old English game black red cockerel raised by Pillar Valley breeder Bernie Jarman who, despite not having an official nickname for his winning fowl, was very happy his entry's stunning plumage won the category.