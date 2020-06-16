Fox Footy pulls King from SEN

Fox Footy has flexed its muscle with commentator David King, pulling him from his regular Monday SEN appearance.

King has been a part of Gerard Whateley's morning show from day one with a segment called the Monday Means Test, which takes an in-depth analysis of the weekend's round.

The North Melbourne premiership star has been doing the show since Whateley started at SEN in February 2017

He was still featured at the start of the season but Fox has had a change of heart and wants exclusive access to the highly regarded analyst.

Kane Cornes, who hosts his own SEN show in South Australia, filled in for King on Monday.

Speaking of media types missing in action, there was no sign of any AFL media reporters at Sunday night's St Kilda-Western Bulldogs game.

The league's media arm has taken a savage hit because of the coronavirus with all of its interstate reporters stood down until September.

Numbers are that thin on the ground at headquarters that they didn't even have enough bodies to cover every game of the code's resumption.