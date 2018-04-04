Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SET TO MAKE SPLASH: Sunshine Coast swimmer Daniel Fox was selected to represent Australia at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
SET TO MAKE SPLASH: Sunshine Coast swimmer Daniel Fox was selected to represent Australia at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast. Warren Lynam
Commonwealth Games

Fox ready to defend his freestyle gold

Tom Threadingham
by
4th Apr 2018 7:41 AM

SWIMMING: He's got plenty of history on the international stage and Paralympian Daniel Fox is determined to continue the trend.

The USC Spartan had a solid outing at the national trials but expects to go even faster at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast this week.

He finished fourth at that meet but the S14-classed athlete said he had one of the fastest backends in the 200m freestyle.

"I was quite happy about that,” he said.

"Pretty much all the guys who beat me at the trials I'm going to give them one in the final at the commies.”

Fox was a silver medallist at the London Paralympics in 2012 and will also look to defend his 2014 Commonwealth Games gold in the 200m freestyle this week.

"I'm feeling pretty confident, I have my ups and downs but that's pretty much it,” he said. "Coming into the day I would've seen the psych (sports psychologist) and everything so my mind and body should be pretty much set for racing.” He will dive into the S14 200m freestyle heats and final on Thursday.

commonwealth games daniel fox swimming
The Sunshine Coast Daily
Do you want a job on the Pacific Highway upgrade?

Do you want a job on the Pacific Highway upgrade?

News FIND out about employment opportunities at NSW RMS jobs roadshows.

Snitz in tip-top shape ahead of Country Championship final

Snitz in tip-top shape ahead of Country Championship final

Horses Dunn stable 'couldn't be happier' with preparation of Snitz

  • 4th Apr 2018 8:00 AM
Incident affects Pacific Highway motorists

Incident affects Pacific Highway motorists

News Motorists are advised to exercise caution

  • 4th Apr 2018 8:25 AM
Magistrate tells accused: 'I'll simply mute you'

Magistrate tells accused: 'I'll simply mute you'

Crime Always refer to the judiciary as "Your Honour"

Local Partners