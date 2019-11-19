Foxinator resumes with high-flying Grafton win

FOXY’S Foxinator resumed from a spell in dominant fashion at Grafton on Monday and is on track for a country championship campaign.

The Jenny Graham-trained gelding, a four-year-old son of Foxwedge, was having his 12th race start in the $22,000 Gateway Over 50s Village Grafton Class 3 Handicap (1410m) and cruised to his third win.

Ridden by Matt McGuren Foxy’s Foxinator stalked race leader Mia’s Got Class into the straight before unleashing a punishing finishing burst to secure an impressive win.

“He gave me a lovely feel,” Matt McGuren said.

“There’s a stack of improvement in him too. When he let down he let down like a good horse.”

Foxy’s Foxinator had not raced since fifth at Warwick Farm back in mid-May and had grown and developed over his time out.

Jenny Graham said Foxy’s Foxinator has come back bigger and stronger and also ended something of a drought for the Port Macquarie trainer.

“He’s a nice horse,” she said.

“I’ve had a run of seconds so it was great to see him win today. He has grown and developed. I’m very happy with him.”

She has been “tinkering” with him through his short career and hopes to have him right for next year’s Country Championships.

“That’s the aim with him,” she said.

Murwillumbah trainer Matt Dunn secured a winning double when Tivoli Street careered away with the final race at Grafton.

Stable representative Hobi Gill took two horses to Grafton and both won.

“He (Tivoli Street) won well,” Hobi Gill said.

“He’s by Lonhro but runs well on firm grounds. We’re very happy with him.”

Tivoli Street was coming off a last start win at the Gold Coast and has now won six of his 31 starts.

It also completed a double for Les Tilley after he rode Joya.

“Nice to come down and get a few winners,” he said.