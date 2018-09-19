Fragrant thief detects funnier side to charge

ATTITUDE ADJUSTMENT: Malcolm Scott Bell, 24, leaves Ipswich Courthouse after he pleaded guilty to stealing bottles of male cologne worth $324.

ATTITUDE ADJUSTMENT: Malcolm Scott Bell, 24, leaves Ipswich Courthouse after he pleaded guilty to stealing bottles of male cologne worth $324. Ross Irby

A MAN who helped himself to more than $300 worth of men's fragrances did not enjoy the sweet smell of success at the end of the day.

Malcolm Scott Bell's attempt to pocket freebies from a chemist was nipped in the bud thanks to some quick-thinking staff, and police caught up with the thief at Goodna a short time later.

Bell, 24, who spends his time between South Brisbane, Ipswich and Queanbeyan in NSW, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to a series of offences.

They included stealing the men's cologne at Beaudesert on October 27, 2015; possession of tainted property; committing a public nuisance; two counts of failing to appear at court; and contravening a police direction.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police found Bell seated outside a bank and found him with a concession card in another man's name.

"That's my sister's boyfriend," Bell told the officers.

When asked why he had the concession card, Bell replied: "So I get cheaper transport."

Sgt Caldwell said police checks revealed the card's owner was in jail.

The court heard Bell and another male walked into a Beaudesert chemist shop at 8.45am and selected nine boxes of male cologne and perfume valued at $324.

"They decamped and were seen to get into a silver car and its registration was noted," he said.

"This car was visiting the Goodna police station later that same day. Police had already been made aware of the offences and saw him.

"The fragrances were located inside the car and he said he did not wish to comment."

Sgt Caldwell said the chemist shop CCTV clearly showed Bell.

His fingerprints were also on the boxes of cologne. Bell was then heard to laugh in the courtroom as the details were read - his laughter heard by Magistrate Virginia Sturgess.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Bell was born in Rockhampton but had moved many times.

Ms Sturgess fined Bell $1200, saying his offensive words to a female paramedic trying to help him after he was injured at Caloundra were "disgusting".

"You were laughing when the facts were read out," she said.

"I don't think it's funny. People you stole from would not think it funny."

Bell was warned to improve his attitude.