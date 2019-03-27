Framing a year's worth of faces

AT The Daily Examiner we meet thousands of people every year, and it is our privilege to bring you their stories and the news that comes from life in the Clarence Valley.

However, if you read our paper, one day's news is often the next days fish and chip wrapper, and you might have missed some of the personalities that have graced our pages.

Grafton Regional Gallery several years ago offered a way preserve some of the great images that show off the personalities of people in our area, creating The Daily Examiner Best Of exhibition, and putting images up on the wall for all to see.

This year's exhibition opens at the gallery on Thursday night as part of the huge plunge festival launch for this year.

Daily Examiner photographer Adam Hourigan alongside journalists Lesley Apps, Matthew Elkerton and Caitlan Charles have provided the images for this year's retrospective, and for Mr Hourigan it is the faces of the valley that each tell a story.

"Our subjects aren't models, they're real people telling real stories,” he said.

"Whether it's hard-hitting news, or promotional stories about upcoming events, the challenge for us is to always draw some of the personality out of people, often who are quite nervous about having their image taken.

"What I love seeing in this exhibition each year is watching people discover stories behind many familiar faces, and learning a bit more about people in their own community.”

The exhibition opening begins at 5.30pm on Thursday.