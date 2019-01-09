Menu
Queensland Senator Fraser Anning says his wife volunteers at his office, justifying his high bill for taxpayer-funded travel. Picture: AAP Image/David Clark
Queensland Senator Fraser Anning says his wife volunteers at his office, justifying his high bill for taxpayer-funded travel. Picture: AAP Image/David Clark
Politics

Anning: Why I should charge taxpayers more

by Steven Scott
9th Jan 2019 6:15 PM
ACCIDENTAL Queensland Senator Fraser Anning says he is entitled to charge taxpayers more than any other politician for family travel because his wife volunteers in his office.

The independent Senator, who was elected with just 19 votes, racked up $19,000 in just the last quarter of last year for family travel - the highest of any federal politician.

Parliamentarians are only allowed to claim taxpayer funding for three return flights for family reunion but Senator Anning's wife has travelled much more extensively.

"My wife is a volunteer in our office so she travels with me to Canberra and other places," Senator Anning said.

"My wife is probably one of the few wives of parliamentarians who helps out."

Queensland Senator Fraser Anning says his wife volunteers at his office, justifying his high bill for taxpayer-funded travel. Picture: AAP Image/David Clark
Queensland Senator Fraser Anning says his wife volunteers at his office, justifying his high bill for taxpayer-funded travel. Picture: AAP Image/David Clark

Senator Anning claimed taxpayer funding for his wife to accompany him on a business class day trip from Brisbane to Melbourne to visit an extremist rally last weekend where protestors gave Nazi salutes.

She also attended other right wing events courtesy of the taxpayer, including a rally for white South African farmers attended by controversial US activist Lauren Southern.

Senator Anning today insisted he would not repay the cost of travelling to these events and claimed they were in line with his role representing the state.

"It was legitimate business," he said.

Queensland Police have rejected Senator Anning's claims that the state had a problem with African gangs.

The Senator, who was kicked out of Katter's Australian Party and earlier walked away from One Nation, claimed Scott Morrison had unfairly labelled him a racist.

He also called for a vote on a discriminatory migration policy favouring Europeans and excluding Muslims.

Mr Morrison this week described Senator Anning as a "repeat offender" and blasted him for "associating himself with extreme and offensive racist views that have no place in our society".

