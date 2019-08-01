Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The father-of-three fronted Maryborough District Court on Wednesday charged with one count of indecent treatment of a child under 16.
The father-of-three fronted Maryborough District Court on Wednesday charged with one count of indecent treatment of a child under 16. bigtunaonline
Crime

Fraser Coast dad sends teen girl explicit Snapchat photos

Jodie Callcott
by
1st Aug 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 6:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MARYBOROUGH tradie who filmed himself masturbating on social media and sent it to a teenage girl has learned his actions have consequences.

The father-of-three fronted Maryborough District Court on Wednesday charged with one count of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

As details of the man's offence were covered in court, his mum sat behind him.

The court heard the man met the 15-year-old girl at Maryborough Speedway.

She befriended the 28-year-old man on social media application Snapchat which led to an exchange of photos and short videos.

Over the course of an hour between August 30 and September 1, the man sent the girl photos of his penis and a video of him masturbating.

Defence Barrister Ms Johnson said the girl sent a photo of her lips to the man about a month after meeting.

He replied, "nice lips" and offered to pick her up from school, but she said it would never happen.

Ms Johnson said he then sent a video masturbating himself to the girl.

She said the girl sent back a "cheeky bum" photo and the conversation ended.

Ms Johnson said at the time of the offending, the man had been unemployed for about 10 months and under financial pressure.

She said he was significantly depressed and worried his car would be repossessed.

The Maryborough man pleaded guilty and was convicted and sentenced to 12 months in jail which was immediately suspended. Father sends teen explicit Snapchat photos

More Stories

fccrime fcnews indecent treament of a child maryborough district court snapchat
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    RUBBISH ARGUMENT: Council hit with $3m waste levy

    premium_icon RUBBISH ARGUMENT: Council hit with $3m waste levy

    Politics Labor tips bucket on own program that costs ratepayers

    How one foolish mistake led to arrest

    premium_icon How one foolish mistake led to arrest

    Crime A Maclean man is behind bars following a silly slip-up

    Lawrence gets pretty UGLY over leukaemia

    premium_icon Lawrence gets pretty UGLY over leukaemia

    News Lawrence Tavern again supports a cause close to their hearts

    VOTE: Search is on for Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    premium_icon VOTE: Search is on for Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    Community Where is your favourite place to take your little ones?