Fraser: 'Start the bypass this year'

RMS Pacific Highway Manager Bob Higgins, NSW Minister for Roads Melinda Pavey and Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser inspect the preferred route for the bypass. Brad Greenshields

MEMBER for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser has congratulated Michael McCormack on his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and looks forward to their continuing strong working relationship.

In presenting his case to Mr McCormack, who has also taken on the infrastructure and transport portfolio, Mr Fraser says Coffs Harbour Bypass construction could start this year.

"In doing so, I have written to Mr McCormack and I have also spoken to him about the vital importance of the Coffs Harbour Bypass," Mr Fraser said.

"I have had discussions with senior officers of the Roads and Maritime Services (RMS), who all advise me that work could proceed once the Warrell Creek deviation is completed, which is expected to be sometime in May or June this year," Mr Fraser said in his letter to the Deputy PM and Nationals Leader.

"I would contend that if Federal Government funding is available in this year's Budget, that machinery that is currently utilised on the Warrell Creek deviation could start work all but immediately on the Coffs Harbour Bypass.

"If this machinery is moved elsewhere it could create further long delays for this important project."

Mr Fraser has asked Mr McCormack, who is also the Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, and his Federal Government colleagues to favourably consider the Coffs Harbour Bypass in this year's Budget.

The NSW Government has to date allocated $200 million towards the planning of the project, while the entire 14km deviation is expected to cost around $1 billion.