Frasier star slams ‘pathetic’ ex-wife

Actor Kelsey Grammer with wife Camille at the 54th Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles 22 Sep 2002. Actor Kelsey Grammer with wife Camille

TOSSED salad and scrambled shade.

Frasier star Kelsey Grammer didn't hold his tongue in a new interview, discussing ex-wife Camille Grammer and calling the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star "pathetic".

"Honestly, I don't really talk about her very much, because so much of her life is spent talking about me and I just think it's sort of pathetic," the Frasier actor, 64, said during a sit-down interview with Graham Bensinger.

Grammer went on to call out Camille's character, saying the 51-year-old was particularly insensitive during a rough time for him over a decade ago.

Happier times: The Grammers in 2010, shortly before their split. Picture: AP

"A month after I had a heart attack, my mother died - 12 years ago now - the day of my mother's funeral, my third wife basically had an explosion about something," Kelsey explained.

"And she started telling me, 'I'm out of this, I'm out of here. I want a divorce, blah, blah blah, which, we'd had the same conversation for eight years, and it was tiresome."

He continued, "I realised at that moment that I was done with her, that I was not going to end up in this relationship for much longer. And somewhere under a year (later), I was done."

Camille and Kelsey split in July 2010, with the RHOBH cast member being awarded half of the earnings Grammer accumulated during their 13-year union, totalling $US30 million ($A44 million).

The exes share two children - daughter Mason, 17, and son Jude, 14 - with Camille admitting that she kept the last name Grammer for them, despite marrying David C. Meyer in October 2018.

Kelsey Grammer and Camille were married for 13 years. Picture: AP

