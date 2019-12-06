Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Oakey Creek Mine, operated by Glencore Australia. Picture: Supplied.
Oakey Creek Mine, operated by Glencore Australia. Picture: Supplied.
Business

Fraud investigation into major mining company

Caitlan Charles
6th Dec 2019 7:25 PM | Updated: 7:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INTERNATIONAL mining giant Glencore is under investigation from the UK Serious Fraud Office.

The Sydney Morning Herald has reported the SFO investigation added to ongoing corruption probes into one of the world's biggest commodities traders in the US and Brazil.

In a company statement to investors, Glencore said the SFO had opened an investigation into suspicions of bribery in the business conduct of the group.

"Glencore will co-operate with the SFO investigations," the statement said.

Glencore Australia operates multiple coal mines in the Bowen Basin including mines in Clermont, Collinsville, Glenden, Emerald and Middlemount.

bowen basin editors picks glencore glencore coal
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE UPDATE: Information you need to know

        FIRE UPDATE: Information you need to know

        News THE latest information on fires burning around the Clarence Valley

        WARNING: Yamba resident confirmed with measles

        WARNING: Yamba resident confirmed with measles

        Health The North Coast Health unit is asking people in Yamba and surrounding areas to be...

        GRAFTON BRIDGE: Engineering marvel to open for community day

        premium_icon GRAFTON BRIDGE: Engineering marvel to open for community day

        News Some doubted there would ever be a second bridge at Grafton

        Double delight for school and new performance centre

        premium_icon Double delight for school and new performance centre

        Education CVAS will begin building their new performance centre next year as they are named...