Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man dies after freak accident at popular campsite

Sean White
by
25th Nov 2018 12:12 PM | Updated: 26th Nov 2018 5:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 75-YEAR-OLD man has died after a freak accident at a popular campsite south of Toowoomba.

Police confirmed the man was killed when he was struck in the head by a falling tree branch at the Goomburra Valley Campground.

Emergency services attended the Inverramasy Rd site at 2.15pm on Saturday.

Police said several family members were among those who witnessed the incident.

The Chronicle contacted a spokesperson from the campground who declined to make a statement out of respect for the family.

Police are currently preparing a report for the coroner.

freak accident goomburra valley queensland ambulace service queensland police toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Beach evacuated after shark swims under nippers

    premium_icon Beach evacuated after shark swims under nippers

    Environment SHARK sirens wailed after an unknown shark was spotted speeding towards a group of nippers about 50m out to sea.

    Yamba causes a storm at world surf titles

    premium_icon Yamba causes a storm at world surf titles

    Lifesaving Two crews take surfboat medals

    More needed for Maclean pavilion repair

    premium_icon More needed for Maclean pavilion repair

    Council News Extra cost involved in showground repair

    Staff leave cut at local aged care facility: union

    premium_icon Staff leave cut at local aged care facility: union

    Health HSU takes aged care operators to Fair Work over leave

    Local Partners