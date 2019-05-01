Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A three eyed snake found on the Arnhem Highway near Humpty Doo. Picture: NT Parks and Wildlife
A three eyed snake found on the Arnhem Highway near Humpty Doo. Picture: NT Parks and Wildlife
Pets & Animals

Mutant three eyed snake uncovered in Australia

by NATASHA EMECK
1st May 2019 8:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MUTANT three eyed snake, dubbed Monty Python, has died following its shocking discovery in Humpty Doo.

The bizarre Territory long carpet python was found on the Arnhem Highway late March with a malformed head and three functioning eyes.

Remarkably, X-rays of the snakes head later revealed that Monty had likely been born with an additional eye socket, ruling out the possibility that his third eye had been the result of two separate heads being forged together.

Another angle of Monty’s third eye. Picture: Supplied/NT Parks and Wildlife
Another angle of Monty’s third eye. Picture: Supplied/NT Parks and Wildlife

NT Parks and Wildlife Ranger Ray Chatto said the juvenile snake 40cm long and about three months old when they found it.

"It's remarkable it was able to survive so long in the wild with it's deformity and he was struggling to feed before he died last week," Mr Chatto said.

"It was generally agreed that the eye likely developed very early during the embryonic stage of development.

"It is extremely unlikely that this is from environmental factors and is almost certainly a natural occurrence as malformed reptiles are relatively common."

The snakes body is now being kept at the CSIRO in Darwin.

RIP Monty.

More Stories

darwin editors picks northern territory snake three eyed snake

Top Stories

    'Reckless' finding reveals scar tree cost to council

    premium_icon 'Reckless' finding reveals scar tree cost to council

    Council News Clarence Valley Council have disclosed the costs of the incident, and are set to continue to rise

    Driver escapes semi-trailer rollover on Pacific Highway

    premium_icon Driver escapes semi-trailer rollover on Pacific Highway

    Breaking Heavy traffic conditions expect significant delays.

    Valley cafe closes its doors

    premium_icon Valley cafe closes its doors

    News 'We cannot continue to operate in our current capacity.'

    Council audit bill shock for some ratepayers

    premium_icon Council audit bill shock for some ratepayers

    Council News Review of rates and charges leaves some with bill