FREAK STORM: How much rain did you get?

Karen Hall snapped this photo from the dry side of the storm at Maclean, looking towards Ashby and Lawrence.

A FREAK storm swept through the Clarence Valley at around 4.30pm on Sunday left many roads and drains overflowing from the deluge.

However, official figures show many places missed out on the decent drink, with the storm cutting a narrow path south from Glenreagh and Nymboida, and north through Whiporie, missing many eastern parts of the Clarence Valley completely.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Whiporie copped the highest official rainfall with 41mm, and Nymboida not far behind on 36mm.

However, after South Grafton was lashed with rain for almost half an hour with many readers reporting heavy falls throughout the area not covered by official rain gauges.

Avid golfer Julie White reported that the Grafton Golf Course had 40mm in its rain gauge from the falls, and video footage sent to The Daily Examiner showed water covering Bent Street.

Lawrence farmer Bruce Green said the storm swept throught the town with his gauge receiving more than 60mm of rain in just over half an hour, with other residents at Kings Creek reporting more than 75mm.

The official figures for Grafton are reported at the Grafton airport, which showed 7.6mm or rain, and the Grafton Agriculture Research Station at Trenayr, which recorded 6mm to 9am Monday.

Yamba recorded light falls overnight, but did not break 1mm of rainfall for the time period.

Light falls are predicted for the next few days, with the chance of afternoon thunderstorms developing on each day.

RAINFALL to 9am Monday (MM)

Whiporie: 41

Nymboida: 36

Coaldale: 20

Glenreagh: 20

Grafton Airport: 7.6

Grafton Ag RS: 6

Lilydale: 5

Wooli: 2

Lowanna: 2

Pillar Valley: 1.6

Yamba: 0.6

Newton Boyd: 0.4