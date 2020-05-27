Freddie’s dances made a difference

Freddie's grandchildren at one of his dances - L to R: Narelle, Malcolm, Alex and Warren, with their mum Gloria in the background.

DURING the late 1950s and early 60s my grandfather, Freddie Skinner, organised mixed dances at the School of Arts to raise money for worthy causes. A few of these causes included the Sub-normal Children's School, Cowper Orphanage and the Mary Shipman Appeal.

A quote from Freddie in the Grafton Daily Examiner following one of the dances:

"Sir, would you kindly allow me the space to thank the coloured people of the district and our friends, for the splendid support given to our 'mixed' dance in aid of the Sub-normal Children's School at the South Grafton School of Arts on Friday night. I think the dance was well conducted, everybody enjoyed themselves and a substantial profit will go to the worthy cause".

DANCE MAN: Freddie Skinner.

Freddie was also mentioned in a Daily Examiner editorial:

"We have told the story of a mixed dance at South Grafton when white folk and Aborigines from a big area joined together to help raise funds for a worthwhile project and to enjoy an evening of fine entertainment. It was a dance with a difference; a dance at which the age-old barrier of colour had no place and which showed how assimilation can work with tolerance, goodwill, co-operation and common sense on the part of all concerned. Mr Freddie Skinner deserves the thanks of all citizens for his work in organising these dances, not only for the money raised for the Cowper Orphanage Baths Appeal, but for the object lesson they provide in how easy it is to live with one's neighbour if preconceived ideas and old prejudices are cast aside".

Freddie was also on public committees in Grafton such as Apex Club Committee which raised funds for a Learn-to-Swim pool at South Grafton and the Cobbas Committee, a benevolent society formed to raise funds to help the needy. On the Apex Club Committee, Freddie was quoted as saying "people here treat me like a gentleman".

- Narelle Webb

