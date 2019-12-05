Menu
Harwood Hotel owner and Mororo landowner Mike Smith is hosting a community breakfast for people to "debrief" over the recent fires.
News

Free breakfast to free mind from fires

Adam Hourigan
5th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
HARWOOD HOTEL owner Mike Smith mind has not been entirely focused on his business lately, and he suspects he’s not the only one.

With fires surrounding his Mororo property for more than a week, Mr Smith has been on constant alert, every sound and wind change keeping him awake.

“It’s been horrendous. Absolutely apocalyptic,” he said.

“You’re on constant alert at 2am and a massive tree comes down in the bush and you’re up and on alert.”

To help the community, the Harwood Hotel will host a community breakfast this Saturday morning to try and help those who have experienced the fires over the past fortnight and do a debrief.

“I know what we went through out there, and I thought there’s a whole lot who are in the same space t hat are trying to process what’s gone on,” Mr Smith said.

“And I thought it would be a good idea do to a community debrief and get together.”

The pub will put a free breakfast of either a sausage sandwich or bacon and egg roll, complete with a free beer or soft drink, and ice cream for kids.

Mr Smith said that many people had been coming into the pub individually and telling their stories, and thought that the community needed to express themselves.

“There’s a fair bit of trauma, and when people have been so hyperalert for so long it really affects them.”

Mr Smith had to face the flames along with his neighbours, especially last week when a storm turned the fire front around and back toward their property.

“S--- got real. At 7pm all the neighbours are all parked having a quiet chat and a beer and we thought it was all over,” he said.

“We all went home and at 8pm that storm front changed the wind and we’re at it again.

“There was only three of us, and you could see the flames they’re 20m high and you’re standing in front of it. Then it’s spotting behind you and you’re not sure how you’ll get out of it.

“Then three fire trucks turn up and helicopters, and it still took a while to get out. It was going hard.”

Mr Smith said they were still dealing with fires spotting in the area up to a week after the main fire event.

Food and drink had been donated for the event, including Fair Butchery in Maclean supplying meat, PFD supplying eggs, Yamba Fair Bakery bread and Coopers and Tooheys donating a keg for the event.

Mr Smith said he hoped to see members of the public as well as fireys at the event.

There is no cost for the day, and the breakfast opens at 9am.

