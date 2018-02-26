Free bus trips for Clarence Valley residents

Busways are driving around for free on Tuesday

Busways are driving around for free on Tuesday Contributed

LEAVE your cars and motorbikes at home tomorrow because Busways are offering free bus trips around the Clarence Valley.

Social futures has introduced 'Car Free Feb', an initiative to get people out of their cars and to try out other transport alternatives.

"In regional areas we are so used to getting in the car to go anywhere that many of us never really consider public transport as an option,” Development officer Alex Lewers from Social Futures transport said.

"There are significant benefits of walking, biking and using public transports that spans from improving physical health, saving money and alleviating traffic congestion and environment impact.”

Operations Manager Antony Van Haren for Busways Grafton said they are opening free travel to give people an incentive to find out what services there are.

"People just need to hop on the bus at a bus stop in the area, they'll be welcomed on board for free,” said Mr Van Haren.

Free travel will be available on all Busways services in their Grafton and Yamba bus networks tomorrow (Feb 27). Timetables and maps are available at www.busways.com.au and a trip planner at www.transportnsw.info.

Social Futures is also running a selfie competition on the day, with prizes including a $500 Flight Centre voucher, 12- month premium Spotify vouchers and weekly bus tickets.

Post a selfie going 'car free' on the Social Futures Facebook page with the hashtag #CarFreeFeb by midnight on February 28.